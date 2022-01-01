Nobody can match our selection when it comes to Halloween and party merchandise. You have a variety to choose from the costume to its matching accessories and coordinating party supplies. Make your party time memorable this season with our range of products.

Tired of everyone treating you like a kid Take Halloween back to your day with this Uncle Bert costume! Get that belly and combover just like Uncle Bert with this costume; consisting of suspenders, bald cap wig and jumpsuit. The look is so realistic they just might take you seriously! Although this costume already lets you take on Uncle Bert, pairing this look off with glasses and a cane will make those youngsters really believe you actually are Uncle Bert!

. Spot clean onlySmall.Everyday.100% Polyester.Child.3.45" H x 11.6" W x 14.2" L.1.08 lbs