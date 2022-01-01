Hover to Zoom
Forum Novelties 277389 Halloween Boys British Red Coat Costume - Small
1UPC: 0072177380240
Purchase Options
Product Details
Nobody can match our selection when it comes to Halloween and party merchandise. You have a variety to choose from the costume to its matching accessories and coordinating party supplies. Make your party time memorable this season with our range of products.Specifications. Color: Red. Size: Small. Celebration: Halloween. Material: 100% Polyester. Dimension: 2.3" H x 10.95" W x 14.45" L. Weight: 1.09 lbs