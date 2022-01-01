Hover to Zoom
Forum Novelties 277437 Halloween Boys Plush Bear Costume - Large
1UPC: 0072177380405
Purchase Options
Product Details
Nobody can match our selection when it comes to Halloween and party merchandise. You have a variety to choose from the costume to its matching accessories and coordinating party supplies. Make your party time memorable this season with our range of products.Specifications
- Size: Large
- Celebration: Halloween
- Material: 100% Polyester
- Dimension: 6.55" H x 14.25" W x 16.15" L
- Weight: 1.82 lbs