Nobody can match our selection when it comes to Halloween and party merchandise. You have a variety to choose from the costume to its matching accessories and coordinating party supplies. Make your party time memorable this season with our range of products.

Size: Medium

Medium Celebration: Halloween

Halloween Material: 100% Polyester

100% Polyester Dimension: 7.35" H x 14" W x 16.1" L

7.35" H x 14" W x 16.1" L Weight: 1.68 lbs