Hover to Zoom
Forum Novelties 277439 Halloween Boys Plush Bear Costume - Small
1UPC: 0072177380403
Purchase Options
Product Details
Nobody can match our selection when it comes to Halloween and party merchandise. You have a variety to choose from the costume to its matching accessories and coordinating party supplies. Make your party time memorable this season with our range of products.Specifications. Size: Small. Celebration: Halloween. Material: 100% Polyester. Dimension: 6.65" H x 14.65" W x 15.8" L. Weight: 1.57 lbs