Forum Novelties 277441 Halloween Boys Plush Monkey Costume - Medium Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Forum Novelties 277441 Halloween Boys Plush Monkey Costume - Medium

1UPC: 0072177380407
Purchase Options

Product Details

Nobody can match our selection when it comes to Halloween and party merchandise. You have a variety to choose from the costume to its matching accessories and coordinating party supplies. Make your party time memorable this season with our range of products.

Specifications
  • Size: Medium
  • Celebration: Halloween
  • Material: 100% Polyester
  • Dimension: 6.45" H x 13.15" W x 15" L
  • Weight: 1.6 lbs

 