Hover to Zoom
Forum Novelties 277482 Halloween Baby Wiggle Eyes-Bunny Costume - Toddler
1UPC: 0072177380517
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
Nobody can match our selection when it comes to Halloween and party merchandise You have a variety to choose from the costume to its matching accessories and coordinating party supplies Make your party time memorable this season with our range of products Specifications . Size Toddler. Celebration Halloween. Material 100 Polyester. Dimension 2 7 H x 11 1 W x 15 3 L. Weight 0 78 lbs