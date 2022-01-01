Forum Novelties 277484 Halloween Baby Wiggle Eyes-Cat Costume - Toddler Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Forum Novelties 277484 Halloween Baby Wiggle Eyes-Cat Costume - Toddler

1UPC: 0072177380519
Purchase Options

Product Details

Nobody can match our selection when it comes to Halloween and party merchandise. You have a variety to choose from the costume to its matching accessories and coordinating party supplies. Make your party time memorable this season with our range of products.

Specifications. Size: Toddler. Celebration: Halloween. Material: Plastic And Polyester Fabric. Dimension: 2.7" H x 11.4" W x 15.15" L. Weight: 0.75 lbs

 