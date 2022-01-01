Forum Novelties 277499 Halloween Girls Cheerleader Costume - Medium Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Forum Novelties 277499 Halloween Girls Cheerleader Costume - Medium

1UPC: 0072177380550
Purchase Options

Product Details

Nobody can match our selection when it comes to Halloween and party merchandise. You have a variety to choose from the costume to its matching accessories and coordinating party supplies. Make your party time memorable this season with our range of products.

Specifications. Size: Medium. Celebration: Halloween. Material: 100% Polyester. Dimension: 1.35" H x 10.9" W x 15.05" L. Weight: 0.52 lbs

 