Hover to Zoom
Forum Novelties 277563 Halloween Kids Santas Little Elf Costume - Large
1UPC: 0072177380826
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
Nobody can match our selection when it comes to Halloween and party merchandise You have a variety to choose from the costume to its matching accessories and coordinating party supplies Make your party time memorable this season with our range of products Specifications . Size Large. Celebration Halloween. Material 100 Polyester. Dimension 2 75 H x 13 25 W x 14 9 L. Weight 0 91 lbs