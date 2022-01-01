Hover to Zoom
Forum Novelties 277615 Halloween Boys Navy Seals Costume - Large
1UPC: 0072177381010
Purchase Options
Product Details
Nobody can match our selection when it comes to Halloween and party merchandise. You have a variety to choose from the costume to its matching accessories and coordinating party supplies. Make your party time memorable this season with our range of products.Specifications. Size: Large. Celebration: Halloween. Material: 100% Polyester. Dimension: 6.5" H x 12.25" W x 15.95" L. Weight: 1.33 lbs