Hover to Zoom
Forum Novelties 277673 Halloween Girls Martha Washington Costume - Small
1UPC: 0072177381224
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
Nobody can match our selection when it comes to Halloween and party merchandise You have a variety to choose from the costume to its matching accessories and coordinating party supplies Make your party time memorable this season with our range of products Specifications . Size Small. Celebration Halloween. Material 100 Polyester. Dimension 1 95 H x 11 W x 15 1 L. Weight 0 76 lbs