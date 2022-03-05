Nobody can match our selection when it comes to Halloween and party merchandise You have a variety to choose from the costume to its matching accessories and coordinating party supplies Make your party time memorable this season with our range of products Care Instruction . Hand Wash With Cold Water And Mild Detergent. Line Dry. Do Not Bleach. Do Not Iron Specifications . Color Purple. Size One Size. Celebration Halloween. Material 100 Polyester. Dimension 2 H x 11 45 W x 14 95 L. Weight 0 28 lbs