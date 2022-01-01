Nobody can match our selection when it comes to Halloween and party merchandise. You have a variety to choose from the costume to its matching accessories and coordinating party supplies. Make your party time memorable this season with our range of products.

. Hand Wash With Cold Water And Mild Detergent. Line Dry. Do Not Bleach. Do Not IronGreen.One Size.Halloween.100% Polyester.0.65" H x 6.8" W x 10.05" L.0.14 lbs