Discount Girl s Costume. Lil Pirate Cutie includes dress headpiece and belt. Shoes and tights not included. Available in Toddler size 2T-4T and Child size Small (4-6) KeyTags: Costume Supplies Everyday and Halloween Costumes Kid s Costumes GIRL S Costumes Pirate Costumes. Material: All Polyester Fabrics – Exclusive Of Trim.