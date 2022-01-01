Nutrition Facts

39.449 Approximately servings per container

Serving size Per 1.5 Fluid Ounce

Amount per serving

Calories 50

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0g Saturated Fat 0g Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg

Sodium 0mg

Total Carbohydrate 0g Dietary Fiber 0g Sugar 0g

Protein 0g