Use Four Peaks Lightly Scented Cleaning Wipes for quick and effective cleaning in a convenient, disposable wipe. Can be used on most automotive surfaces. Four Peaks Cleaning Wipes will keep your car looking like new. Specifically formulated to clean dust, dirt & grime. Wipes are Lint Free and won’t leave a residue on your hands. Package is easy to store in your console, side door or glove box.