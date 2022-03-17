Hover to Zoom
Four Sigmatic Chill Mushroom Elixir Mix with Reishi
20 ctUPC: 0489703931036
Purchase Options
Product Details
Your elevated evening ritual before you start counting sheep, fill your cup with reishi, your partner in chill. Swap your nightcap for a drink that will do everything short of tucking you in with a goodnight kiss.
- Chill
- Everyday magic®
- Flavor bitter + earthy
- Real mushrooms | Caffeine Free | Adaptogenic
- Tastes earthy not like mushrooms