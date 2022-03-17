Four Sigmatic Chill Mushroom Elixir Mix with Reishi Perspective: front
Four Sigmatic Chill Mushroom Elixir Mix with Reishi
Four Sigmatic Chill Mushroom Elixir Mix with Reishi
Four Sigmatic Chill Mushroom Elixir Mix with Reishi

20 ctUPC: 0489703931036
Product Details

Your elevated evening ritual before you start counting sheep, fill your cup with reishi, your partner in chill. Swap your nightcap for a drink that will do everything short of tucking you in with a goodnight kiss.

  • Chill
  • Everyday magic®
  • Flavor bitter + earthy
  • Real mushrooms | Caffeine Free | Adaptogenic
  • Tastes earthy not like mushrooms