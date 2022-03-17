Four Sigmatic Cordyceps & Chaga Mushroom Coffee Mix Packets Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Four Sigmatic Cordyceps & Chaga Mushroom Coffee Mix Packets Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Four Sigmatic Cordyceps & Chaga Mushroom Coffee Mix Packets Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Four Sigmatic Cordyceps & Chaga Mushroom Coffee Mix Packets

10 ct / 0.09 ozUPC: 0489703931072
Purchase Options

Product Details

Four Sigmatic's Mushroom Coffee With Cordyceps & Chaga, 0.9oz is a coffee mix with organic instant coffee & organic Cordyceps and Chaga mushroom powder; plus organic eleuthero root, a superfood powder to help support endurance and stamina. Organic cordyceps militaris extract supports performance for the long haul. Turn on energy and performance with cordyceps mushsroom plus caffeine from organic instant coffee. Four Sigmatic mushroom coffee has organic chaga mushroom powder, with antioxidant properties to support immune function & well-being; 100% organic instant coffee also provides antioxidant properties. Perfect for our vegan, paleo, keto, dairy free or gluten-free friends. Only natural organic ingredients, no carriers, fillers, natural flavors or artificial flavors.

  • Organic
  • Vegan
  • Instant

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1packet (2.5 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Instant Coffee Powder, Organic Chaga Extract* (350 mg), Organic Cordyceps Extract (150 mg), Organic Eleuthero Extract.*Wildcrafted

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More