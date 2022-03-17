Four Sigmatic Cordyceps & Chaga Mushroom Coffee Mix Packets
Four Sigmatic's Mushroom Coffee With Cordyceps & Chaga, 0.9oz is a coffee mix with organic instant coffee & organic Cordyceps and Chaga mushroom powder; plus organic eleuthero root, a superfood powder to help support endurance and stamina. Organic cordyceps militaris extract supports performance for the long haul. Turn on energy and performance with cordyceps mushsroom plus caffeine from organic instant coffee. Four Sigmatic mushroom coffee has organic chaga mushroom powder, with antioxidant properties to support immune function & well-being; 100% organic instant coffee also provides antioxidant properties. Perfect for our vegan, paleo, keto, dairy free or gluten-free friends. Only natural organic ingredients, no carriers, fillers, natural flavors or artificial flavors.
- Organic
- Vegan
- Instant
Organic Instant Coffee Powder, Organic Chaga Extract* (350 mg), Organic Cordyceps Extract (150 mg), Organic Eleuthero Extract.*Wildcrafted
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
