Four Sigmatic Lion's Mane Mushroom Coffee Mix Packets
Product Details
Four Sigmatic's Mushroom Coffee With Lion's Mane is a coffee mix with organic instant coffee & organic lion’s mane & chaga mushroom powder, a natural nootropic shown to support memory, focus & concentration. Recognized for its support of cognitive function, it kickstarts your morning. Four Sigmatic mushroom coffee has organic chaga mushroom, with antioxidant properties to support immune function & well-being, plus organic rhodiola root, to help fight stress. Perfect for our vegan, paleo, keto, dairy free, or gluten-free friends. Only natural organic ingredients, no carriers, fillers, natural flavors or artificial flavors. All ingredients are naturally farmed or wild harvested.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Instant Coffee Powder, Organic Lion's Mane Extract (250 mg), Organic Chaga Extract* (250 mg), Organic Rhodiola Rosea Extract.* *Wildcrafted
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
