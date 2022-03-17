Four Sigmatic Lion's Mane Mushroom Coffee Mix Packets Perspective: front
Four Sigmatic Lion's Mane Mushroom Coffee Mix Packets Perspective: left
Four Sigmatic Lion's Mane Mushroom Coffee Mix Packets Perspective: right
Four Sigmatic Lion's Mane Mushroom Coffee Mix Packets

10 ctUPC: 0489703931077
Product Details

Four Sigmatic's Mushroom Coffee With Lion's Mane is a coffee mix with organic instant coffee & organic lion’s mane & chaga mushroom powder, a natural nootropic shown to support memory, focus & concentration. Recognized for its support of cognitive function, it kickstarts your morning. Four Sigmatic mushroom coffee has organic chaga mushroom, with antioxidant properties to support immune function & well-being, plus organic rhodiola root, to help fight stress. Perfect for our vegan, paleo, keto, dairy free, or gluten-free friends. Only natural organic ingredients, no carriers, fillers, natural flavors or artificial flavors. All ingredients are naturally farmed or wild harvested.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1packet (2.5 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Instant Coffee Powder, Organic Lion's Mane Extract (250 mg), Organic Chaga Extract* (250 mg), Organic Rhodiola Rosea Extract.* *Wildcrafted

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
