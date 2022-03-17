Four Sigmatic's Mushroom Hot Cacao With Reishi, 2.16oz is an organic Reishi mushroom powder that pairs with organic cacao powder for a soothing bedtime treat. Reishi mushroom has been shown to help support sleep, as well as occasional stress relief. This isn’t any old hot chocolate mix. Serve it European-style, mixed with only 3.5 fluid ounces of hot water or milk. This concentrates the rich chocolate flavor & ensures you won’t be waking up to run to the bathroom. Unwind in the afternoon or evening with our special cacao blend with reishi mushrooms to support occasional stress and restful sleep. An upgrade on guilt-free hot chocolate. Often called “the queen of mushrooms,” reishi calms you down and ensures better sleep by naturally regulating the hormonal system and lowering cortisol levels. The use of reishi mushrooms dates back more than 4,000 years and, to this day, it is one of the most widely used medicinal mushrooms in the world. Reishi is so popular because of its power to balance us physically, mentally, and spiritually.

Organic

Vegan

Certified paleo

Decaf