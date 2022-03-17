Hover to Zoom
Four Sigmatic Think Mushroom Elixir Mix with Lion's Mane Drink Mix
20 ct / 0.1 ozUPC: 0489703931039
Product Details
Your brain's best friend for those days when your brain feels like mush, reach for your brain's BFF Lion's Mane Mushroom. Elevate your smoothie or tea break with this warm hug for your brain.
- 0 grams of sugar
- Flavor: smooth + earthy
- Tastes earthy, not like mushrooms
- Wildcrafted Rhodiola
- Caffeine free
- Adaptogenic