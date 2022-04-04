Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Francis Coppola Diamond Collection Red Blend Wine
750 mLUPC: 0073995810540
Purchase Options
Product Details
This vintage is particularly dark and dense thanks to an extended growing season and slow-paced harvest that allowed us to be highly selective with the fruit. We love the boldness of this wine as well as the vibrancy and fresh-picked fruit quality.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg
Total Carbohydrate4g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0.5g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More