Product Details
Frank's RedHot Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce is crafted with 5 simple ingredients. It is made with a proprietary processing technique that ensures a consistency of flavor and performance bottle after bottle, year after year. Crafted from real, select, aged red cayenne peppers, Frank's RedHot Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce delivers the perfect blend of flavor and heatevery time. Frank's RedHot Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce is dairy-free, vegetarian, kosher, free from high fructose corn syrup, and does not have any gluten containing ingredients.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Aged Cayenne Red Peppers, Distilled Vinegar, Water, Salt and Garlic Powder
Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
