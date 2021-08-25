Frank's RedHot Cayenne Pepper Sauce Perspective: front
Frank's RedHot Cayenne Pepper Sauce Perspective: back
Frank's RedHot Cayenne Pepper Sauce Perspective: left
Frank's RedHot Cayenne Pepper Sauce Perspective: right
Frank's RedHot Cayenne Pepper Sauce

5 fl ozUPC: 0004150080501
Located in AISLE 6

Product Details

Frank's RedHot Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce is crafted with 5 simple ingredients. It is made with a proprietary processing technique that ensures a consistency of flavor and performance bottle after bottle, year after year. Crafted from real, select, aged red cayenne peppers, Frank's RedHot Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce delivers the perfect blend of flavor and heatevery time. Frank's RedHot Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce is dairy-free, vegetarian, kosher, free from high fructose corn syrup, and does not have any gluten containing ingredients.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tsp (5 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Sodium190mg8.26%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Aged Cayenne Red Peppers, Distilled Vinegar, Water, Salt and Garlic Powder

Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.