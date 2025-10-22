Hover to Zoom
Frank's RedHot Original Cayenne Pepper Hot Sauce
32 fl ozUPC: 0004150093099
Located in AISLE 6
Product Details
Frank's RedHot Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce is made with a premium blend of aged cayenne peppers, so you can add a kick of heat and a whole lot of flavor to your best menu items. Perfect as the base ingredient in wings.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tsp (5 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium190mg8.26%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Aged Cayenne Red Peppers, Distilled Vinegar, Water, Salt and Garlic Powder.
Allergen Info
May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
