Frank's RedHot Xtra Hot Sauce
12 fl ozUPC: 0004150079953
Product Details
When hot just won't cut it, Frank's RedHot Xtra Hot™ Cayenne Pepper Sauce is what you need. Made with a savory, extra hot blend of aged cayenne peppers for a heat you can feel and a taste that you'll love.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tsp (5 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium210mg9.13%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
Vitamin A18mcg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Aged Cayenne Red Peppers, Vinegar, Water, Salt, Natural Flavor and Garlic Powder
Allergen Info
May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
