Ingredients

GLUCOSE SYRUP, SUGAR, GELATIN, SORBITOL, MODIFIED CORN STARCH, CITRIC ACID, AGAR , MALIC ACID, ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS, GLAZING AGENT (PALM OIL, CARNAUBA WAX), SODIUM CITRATE, ARTIFICIAL COLORS (TITANIUM DIOXIDE, YELLOW 5, YELLOW 6, RED 40, BLUE 1).

Allergen Info

May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

