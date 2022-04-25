Frankford Sponge Bob Squarepants Krabby Patties Gummy Easter Candy Perspective: front
Frankford Sponge Bob Squarepants Krabby Patties Gummy Easter Candy

2.22 ozUPC: 0004137671403
Product Details

Frankford’s Nickelodeon Spongebob Squarepants Giant Krabby Patty filled egg. 2.22 ounces of gummy Krabby Patties.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
2.5 Exact servings per container
Serving size3 KRABBY PATTIES
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate23g8%
Sugar14g28%
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
GLUCOSE SYRUP, SUGAR, GELATIN, SORBITOL, MODIFIED CORN STARCH, CITRIC ACID, AGAR , MALIC ACID, ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS, GLAZING AGENT (PALM OIL, CARNAUBA WAX), SODIUM CITRATE, ARTIFICIAL COLORS (TITANIUM DIOXIDE, YELLOW 5, YELLOW 6, RED 40, BLUE 1).

Allergen Info
May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
