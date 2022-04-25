Frankford Welch's Jelly Beans Easter Candy Perspective: front
Frankford Welch's Jelly Beans Easter Candy

12 ozUPC: 0004137671390
Frankford's Welch's fruit flavored jelly beans with natural & artificial flavoring. 12 ounce bag.

Nutrition Facts
12.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size20 pieces
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium10mg0%
Total Carbohydrate26g9%
Sugar20g40%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Modified Corn Starch, Fumaric Acid, Dried Fruit Powder (Orange, Grape, Raspberry, Strawberry), Natural and Artificial Flavors, Confectioner's Glaze, Citric Acid, Artificial Colors (Red 40, Yellow 5, Yellow 6, Blue 1, Titanium Dioxide, Red 3), Mineral Oil, Beeswax, Carnauba Wax,

May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More