Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Modified Corn Starch, Fumaric Acid, Dried Fruit Powder (Orange, Grape, Raspberry, Strawberry), Natural and Artificial Flavors, Confectioner's Glaze, Citric Acid, Artificial Colors (Red 40, Yellow 5, Yellow 6, Blue 1, Titanium Dioxide, Red 3), Mineral Oil, Beeswax, Carnauba Wax,

Allergen Info

May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.