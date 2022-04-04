Hover to Zoom
Franzia White Zinfandel Pink Wine
5 LUPC: 0008312010319
A crisp and refreshing, light-bodied White Zinfandel with delicate strawberry aromas. Pair it with salad, cheese or the perfect playlist. Serve chilled.
- 5L Box
- 10.5% alcohol by volume
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories105
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate8g3%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar4g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
