FRE Alcohol-Removed Chardonnay White Wine
Product Details
With its deep golden hue and lively tropical fruit aromas, FRE Alcohol-Removed Chardonnay White Wine makes any occasion special. Rich, creamy apple flavors mingle with crisp citrus notes on the palate, concluding with an enjoyable tart finish. Open this non-alcoholic wine to pair with fish, chicken, pork, white sauce pastas and mild cheeses. FRE is America's #1 alcohol-removed wine.
- Non-alcoholic white wine with creamy apple flavors and crisp citrus notes
- This alcohol-removed wine has tropical fruit aromas and a tart finish
- Pair this non-alcoholic Chardonnay white wine with fish, chicken, pork, white sauce pastas and mild cheeses
- Made with grapes harvested from California's finest cool-climate vineyards
- State-of-the-art spinning cone technology removes the alcohol in the wine while safeguarding its delicate aromas and flavors
- One 750mL wine bottle of FRE Alcohol-Removed Chardonnay White Wine, Under 0.5% ABV
- FRE Alcohol-removed wine has less than 0.5% alcohol by volume and half the calories of regular wine
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Dealcoholized Chardonnay Wine , Grape Juice , Grape Concentrate , Natural Flavors , Potassium Sorbate , Sodium Benzoate , and Potassium Metabisulfite ( to Protect the Natural Flavor , Clarity and Color ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
