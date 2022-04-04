FRE Alcohol-Removed Chardonnay White Wine Perspective: front
FRE Alcohol-Removed Chardonnay White Wine Perspective: back
FRE Alcohol-Removed Chardonnay White Wine Perspective: left
FRE Alcohol-Removed Chardonnay White Wine Perspective: right
FRE Alcohol-Removed Chardonnay White Wine Perspective: top
FRE Alcohol-Removed Chardonnay White Wine Perspective: bottom
FRE Alcohol-Removed Chardonnay White Wine

750 mLUPC: 0008520000101
With its deep golden hue and lively tropical fruit aromas, FRE Alcohol-Removed Chardonnay White Wine makes any occasion special. Rich, creamy apple flavors mingle with crisp citrus notes on the palate, concluding with an enjoyable tart finish. Open this non-alcoholic wine to pair with fish, chicken, pork, white sauce pastas and mild cheeses. FRE is America's #1 alcohol-removed wine.

  • Non-alcoholic white wine with creamy apple flavors and crisp citrus notes
  • This alcohol-removed wine has tropical fruit aromas and a tart finish
  • Pair this non-alcoholic Chardonnay white wine with fish, chicken, pork, white sauce pastas and mild cheeses
  • Made with grapes harvested from California's finest cool-climate vineyards
  • State-of-the-art spinning cone technology removes the alcohol in the wine while safeguarding its delicate aromas and flavors
  • One 750mL wine bottle of FRE Alcohol-Removed Chardonnay White Wine, Under 0.5% ABV
  • FRE Alcohol-removed wine has less than 0.5% alcohol by volume and half the calories of regular wine

Nutrition Facts
3.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium23mg1%
Total Carbohydrate17g6%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar12g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Dealcoholized Chardonnay Wine , Grape Juice , Grape Concentrate , Natural Flavors , Potassium Sorbate , Sodium Benzoate , and Potassium Metabisulfite ( to Protect the Natural Flavor , Clarity and Color ) .

Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

