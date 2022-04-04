Fre Alcohol-Removed Merlot Red Wine
Product Details
With its plush, luxurious taste and attractive ruby color, FRE Alcohol-Removed Merlot Red Wine delivers style and grace. Featuring enticing cherry and raspberry aromas and juicy berry flavors, this Merlot red wine is velvety smooth with a full, rich finish. This non-alcoholic red wine is delightful to drink on its own, mixed in a craft mocktail, or paired with herb-crusted lamb chops or pizza.
- Alcohol-removed red wine Merlot is plush and luxurious with soft cherry and spice flavors
- Non-alcoholic red wine with enticing cherry and raspberry aromas
- Enjoy this alcohol-removed wine on its own, mixed in a craft mocktail, or paired with herb-crusted lamb chops, hearty stews, spaghetti or pizza
- This alcohol-free red wine uses California grapes from marine influenced vineyards
- State-of-the-art spinning cone technology removes the alcohol in the wine while safeguarding its delicate aromas and flavors
- One 750mL wine bottle of FRE Alcohol-Removed Merlot Red Wine, Under 0.5% ABV
- FRE Alcohol-removed wine has less than 0.5% alcohol by volume and half the calories of regular wine
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Dealcoholized Merlot Wine , Grape Juice , Grape Concentrate , Natural Flavors , Potassium Sorbate , Sodium Benzoate , and Potassium Metabisulfite ( to Protect the Natural Flavor , Clarity and Color ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
