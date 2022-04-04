Fre Alcohol-Removed Merlot Red Wine Perspective: front
Fre Alcohol-Removed Merlot Red Wine

750 mLUPC: 0008520000108
With its plush, luxurious taste and attractive ruby color, FRE Alcohol-Removed Merlot Red Wine delivers style and grace. Featuring enticing cherry and raspberry aromas and juicy berry flavors, this Merlot red wine is velvety smooth with a full, rich finish. This non-alcoholic red wine is delightful to drink on its own, mixed in a craft mocktail, or paired with herb-crusted lamb chops or pizza.

  • Alcohol-removed red wine Merlot is plush and luxurious with soft cherry and spice flavors
  • Non-alcoholic red wine with enticing cherry and raspberry aromas
  • Enjoy this alcohol-removed wine on its own, mixed in a craft mocktail, or paired with herb-crusted lamb chops, hearty stews, spaghetti or pizza
  • This alcohol-free red wine uses California grapes from marine influenced vineyards
  • State-of-the-art spinning cone technology removes the alcohol in the wine while safeguarding its delicate aromas and flavors
  • One 750mL wine bottle of FRE Alcohol-Removed Merlot Red Wine, Under 0.5% ABV
  • FRE Alcohol-removed wine has less than 0.5% alcohol by volume and half the calories of regular wine

Nutrition Facts
3.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium23mg1%
Total Carbohydrate19g6%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar11g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Dealcoholized Merlot Wine , Grape Juice , Grape Concentrate , Natural Flavors , Potassium Sorbate , Sodium Benzoate , and Potassium Metabisulfite ( to Protect the Natural Flavor , Clarity and Color ) .

Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More