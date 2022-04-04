Fre Alcohol-Removed Red Blend Wine Perspective: front
Fre Alcohol-Removed Red Blend Wine Perspective: back
Fre Alcohol-Removed Red Blend Wine Perspective: left
Fre Alcohol-Removed Red Blend Wine Perspective: right
Fre Alcohol-Removed Red Blend Wine Perspective: top
Fre Alcohol-Removed Red Blend Wine Perspective: bottom
Fre Alcohol-Removed Red Blend Wine

750 mLUPC: 0008520000104
Product Details

Deep ruby in color, FRE Alcohol-Removed Red Wine Blend is a sophisticated non-alcoholic alternative to regular wine. Smooth and rich, this non-alcoholic California wine offers ripe, black cherry aromas. It has bright grape and cherry fruit with an intriguing smoky flavor and a fruity, lingering finish. Serve this non-alcoholic wine with grilled salmon or mushroom risotto.

  • Non-alcoholic wine with grape and cherry fruit flavors enhanced by subtle smoke and spice
  • This alcohol-removed red wine blend has bold black cherry aromas and a long, smooth finish
  • Pair this alcohol-removed California wine with grilled salmon, mushroom risotto, tomato-based pastas or glazed ham
  • Bottled wine crafted with red grape varieties from premium California vineyards
  • State-of-the-art spinning cone technology removes the alcohol in the wine while safeguarding its delicate aromas and flavors
  • One 750mL wine bottle of FRE Alcohol-Removed Red Blend Wine
  • Under 0.5% ABVFRE Alcohol-removed wine has less than 0.5% alcohol by volume and half the calories of regular wine

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
3.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium25mg1%
Total Carbohydrate20g7%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar11g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Dealcoholized Premium Red Wine , Grape Juice , Grape Concentrate , Natural Flavors , Potassium Metabisulfite ( to Protect the Natural Flavor , Clarity and Color ) .

Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More