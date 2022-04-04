Fre Alcohol-Removed Red Blend Wine
Product Details
Deep ruby in color, FRE Alcohol-Removed Red Wine Blend is a sophisticated non-alcoholic alternative to regular wine. Smooth and rich, this non-alcoholic California wine offers ripe, black cherry aromas. It has bright grape and cherry fruit with an intriguing smoky flavor and a fruity, lingering finish. Serve this non-alcoholic wine with grilled salmon or mushroom risotto.
- Non-alcoholic wine with grape and cherry fruit flavors enhanced by subtle smoke and spice
- This alcohol-removed red wine blend has bold black cherry aromas and a long, smooth finish
- Pair this alcohol-removed California wine with grilled salmon, mushroom risotto, tomato-based pastas or glazed ham
- Bottled wine crafted with red grape varieties from premium California vineyards
- State-of-the-art spinning cone technology removes the alcohol in the wine while safeguarding its delicate aromas and flavors
- One 750mL wine bottle of FRE Alcohol-Removed Red Blend Wine
- Under 0.5% ABVFRE Alcohol-removed wine has less than 0.5% alcohol by volume and half the calories of regular wine
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Dealcoholized Premium Red Wine , Grape Juice , Grape Concentrate , Natural Flavors , Potassium Metabisulfite ( to Protect the Natural Flavor , Clarity and Color ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
