Free Reign Pinot Grigio
750 mLUPC: 0008500002910
Located in AISLE 2
Free Reign Pinot Grigio is more than a bottle of wine – it’s a conversation starter, a crowd-pleaser, a statement. This Pinot grigio has notes of ripe tree and stone fruit layered with hints of lemon and lime. Bursting with apple aromas and refreshing fruit characteristics with a crisp and clean finish.
- California white wine
- Medium-dry with tree and stone fruit
- Pairs well with everyday favorites like poultry, pasta, soft cheeses, roasted vegetables and pizza.
- Alcohol Level: 12.0%