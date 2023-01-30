Free Reign Pinot Grigio is more than a bottle of wine – it’s a conversation starter, a crowd-pleaser, a statement. This Pinot grigio has notes of ripe tree and stone fruit layered with hints of lemon and lime. Bursting with apple aromas and refreshing fruit characteristics with a crisp and clean finish.

California white wine

Medium-dry with tree and stone fruit

Pairs well with everyday favorites like poultry, pasta, soft cheeses, roasted vegetables and pizza.

Alcohol Level: 12.0%

