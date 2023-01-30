Free Reign Sauvignon Blanc is more than a bottle of wine – it’s a conversation starter, a crowd-pleaser, a statement. Filled with sweet aromatics and a crisp, balanced finish. This Sauvignon Blanc was harvested at optimum ripeness to preserve fruit freshness and bright flavors

California white wine

Citrus fruit layers with stone fruit and green apple

Pairs well with fresh vegetables, fish, artichokes and mild cheeses

Alcohol Level: 13.0%