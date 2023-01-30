Hover to Zoom
Free Reign Sauvignon Blanc
750 mLUPC: 0008500002911
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 3
Product Details
Free Reign Sauvignon Blanc is more than a bottle of wine – it’s a conversation starter, a crowd-pleaser, a statement. Filled with sweet aromatics and a crisp, balanced finish. This Sauvignon Blanc was harvested at optimum ripeness to preserve fruit freshness and bright flavors
- California white wine
- Citrus fruit layers with stone fruit and green apple
- Pairs well with fresh vegetables, fish, artichokes and mild cheeses
- Alcohol Level: 13.0%