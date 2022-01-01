Free2b Dark Chocolate and Sunflower Seed Butter Cups
Sun Cups Dark Chocolate Sunflower Butter Cups Are A Delightfully Delicious Healthy Snack. Two Dark Chocolate Cups Are In This Single-Serving Pack That Is Free From Common Allergens, Including Corn, Soy, Peanuts And Tree Nuts. Instead, This Candy Has All Natural Or Certified Organic Ingredients Such As Cocoa Liquor, Cocoa Butter, Sugar And Sunflower Seed. Enjoy Nutritional Benefits From This Sweet Treat And Savor Its Rich Flavor.
Dark Chocolate (Cocoa Mass, Cane Sugar, Cocoa Butter), Sunflower Seeds, Powdered Sugar (Cane Sugar, Tapioca Starch), Cocoa Butter, Sea Salt
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
