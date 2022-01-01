Ingredients

Dark Chocolate (Cocoa Mass, Cane Sugar, Cocoa Butter), Sunflower Seeds, Powdered Sugar (Cane Sugar, Tapioca Starch), Cocoa Butter, Sea Salt

Allergen Info

Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More