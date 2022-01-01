Free2b Dark Chocolate and Sunflower Seed Butter Cups Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Free2b Dark Chocolate and Sunflower Seed Butter Cups

1.5 ozUPC: 0089544400141
Purchase Options

Product Details

Sun Cups Dark Chocolate Sunflower Butter Cups Are A Delightfully Delicious Healthy Snack. Two Dark Chocolate Cups Are In This Single-Serving Pack That Is Free From Common Allergens, Including Corn, Soy, Peanuts And Tree Nuts. Instead, This Candy Has All Natural Or Certified Organic Ingredients Such As Cocoa Liquor, Cocoa Butter, Sugar And Sunflower Seed. Enjoy Nutritional Benefits From This Sweet Treat And Savor Its Rich Flavor.

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2pieces (40 g)
Amount per serving
Calories240
% Daily value*
Total Fat18g23.08%
Saturated Fat7g35%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium95mg4.13%
Total Carbohydrate18g6.55%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar11g
Protein4g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron3mg15%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Dark Chocolate (Cocoa Mass, Cane Sugar, Cocoa Butter), Sunflower Seeds, Powdered Sugar (Cane Sugar, Tapioca Starch), Cocoa Butter, Sea Salt

Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More