At Freeseeker we’re committed to the idea of non-commitment, to the whimsy of following one’s whims and to leaving the weekend unplanned. Our wines draw 100% from California grapes, which means they’re not only infinitely drinkable, but infinitely adventurous, because sometimes the weekend just needs to plan itself. This Pinot Noir is grown in the premier growing regions of California.

Aged on oak for 12 months

Tasting Notes: Dark Berry, Oak, Spice Box