Ingredients

Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Low Moisture Part Skim Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheeses (Cultured Pasteurized Part Skim Milk, Salt, Enzymes), Sausage (Pork, Water, Spices, Salt, Dextrose, Garlic Powder, Paprika), Bell Peppers, Tomato Paste, Pepperoni Made With Pork, Chicken and Beef (Pork, Mechanically Separated Chicken, Beef, Salt, Contains 2% or Less of: Water, Dextrose, Spices, Smoked Flavoring, Lactic Acid Starter Culture, Sodium Ascorbate, Flavoring, Garlic Powder, Sodium Nitrite, BHA, BHT, Citric Acid, Contains One or More of: Paprika, Oleoresin of Paprika), Yeast, Contains 2% or Less of: Vegetable Oil (Palm, Soybean, Olive and/or Canola Oil), Yellow Cornmeal, Onion, Sugar, Salt, Hydrogenated Soybean Oil, Sea Salt, Datem, Wheat Gluten, Spice, Dextrose, Guar Gum, Dried Garlic, Soy Lecithin, Natural Flavor, Ascorbic Acid (Dough Conditioner), Wheat Starch, Enzymes

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.