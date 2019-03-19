Freschetta® Naturally Rising Crust Supreme Pizza Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Freschetta® Naturally Rising Crust Supreme Pizza Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Freschetta® Naturally Rising Crust Supreme Pizza Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Freschetta® Naturally Rising Crust Supreme Pizza Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Freschetta® Naturally Rising Crust Supreme Pizza

30.88 ozUPC: 0007218063975
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 28

Product Details

Frozen pizza shouldn't simply taste better. It should be better. At Freschetta®, we proudly make our pizzas with premium, high quality ingredients that taste amazing. Our Naturally Rising Supreme Pizza is made on a preservative-free crust, starting with scratch-made dough that rises naturally to bring the enticing aroma and delicious taste of freshly-baked bread to your kitchen. We then layer it with our flavorful tomato sauce made from vine-ripened tomatoes and top it with 100% real cheese, premium pepperoni and sausage, peppers, and onions.

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.167pizza (146 g)
Amount per serving
Calories350
% Daily value*
Total Fat15g19.23%
Saturated Fat7g35%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol35mg11.67%
Sodium820mg35.65%
Total Carbohydrate41g14.91%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar8g
Protein14g
Calcium176mg15%
Iron3mg15%
Potassium378mg8%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Low Moisture Part Skim Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheeses (Cultured Pasteurized Part Skim Milk, Salt, Enzymes), Sausage (Pork, Water, Spices, Salt, Dextrose, Garlic Powder, Paprika), Bell Peppers, Tomato Paste, Pepperoni Made With Pork, Chicken and Beef (Pork, Mechanically Separated Chicken, Beef, Salt, Contains 2% or Less of: Water, Dextrose, Spices, Smoked Flavoring, Lactic Acid Starter Culture, Sodium Ascorbate, Flavoring, Garlic Powder, Sodium Nitrite, BHA, BHT, Citric Acid, Contains One or More of: Paprika, Oleoresin of Paprika), Yeast, Contains 2% or Less of: Vegetable Oil (Palm, Soybean, Olive and/or Canola Oil), Yellow Cornmeal, Onion, Sugar, Salt, Hydrogenated Soybean Oil, Sea Salt, Datem, Wheat Gluten, Spice, Dextrose, Guar Gum, Dried Garlic, Soy Lecithin, Natural Flavor, Ascorbic Acid (Dough Conditioner), Wheat Starch, Enzymes

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More