Freschetta® Naturally Rising Crust Supreme Pizza
Product Details
Frozen pizza shouldn't simply taste better. It should be better. At Freschetta®, we proudly make our pizzas with premium, high quality ingredients that taste amazing. Our Naturally Rising Supreme Pizza is made on a preservative-free crust, starting with scratch-made dough that rises naturally to bring the enticing aroma and delicious taste of freshly-baked bread to your kitchen. We then layer it with our flavorful tomato sauce made from vine-ripened tomatoes and top it with 100% real cheese, premium pepperoni and sausage, peppers, and onions.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Low Moisture Part Skim Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheeses (Cultured Pasteurized Part Skim Milk, Salt, Enzymes), Sausage (Pork, Water, Spices, Salt, Dextrose, Garlic Powder, Paprika), Bell Peppers, Tomato Paste, Pepperoni Made With Pork, Chicken and Beef (Pork, Mechanically Separated Chicken, Beef, Salt, Contains 2% or Less of: Water, Dextrose, Spices, Smoked Flavoring, Lactic Acid Starter Culture, Sodium Ascorbate, Flavoring, Garlic Powder, Sodium Nitrite, BHA, BHT, Citric Acid, Contains One or More of: Paprika, Oleoresin of Paprika), Yeast, Contains 2% or Less of: Vegetable Oil (Palm, Soybean, Olive and/or Canola Oil), Yellow Cornmeal, Onion, Sugar, Salt, Hydrogenated Soybean Oil, Sea Salt, Datem, Wheat Gluten, Spice, Dextrose, Guar Gum, Dried Garlic, Soy Lecithin, Natural Flavor, Ascorbic Acid (Dough Conditioner), Wheat Starch, Enzymes
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
