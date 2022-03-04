Hover to Zoom
Fresh Tilapia Fillet (Service Counter)
1 lbUPC: 0023889540000
Located in SEAFOOD
Product Details
One of the most popular fish on the market, tilapia is a crowd favorite for its sweet and lean taste and texture.
- Mild, & slightly sweet flavor
- Medium-firm, flaky texture
- Excellent in soups, baked, grilled, and fried. Try with garlic lemon flavoring or even spice things up with a pepper aioli.
- Fresh, Farm Raised
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size3oz (85 g)
Amount per serving
Calories82
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.4g1.79%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Polyunsaturated Fat0.309g
Monounsaturated Fat0.423g
Cholesterol43mg14.33%
Sodium44mg1.91%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein17g
Calcium8.5mg0%
Iron0.48mg2%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Tilapia
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.
