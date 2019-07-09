Hover to Zoom
Freshpet® Dog Joy® Turkey and Apple Bite Dog Treats
4 ozUPC: 0062797501260
Product Details
Delicious strips of farm-fresh turkey and apples, with mint and parsely added to promote fresh breath. A mouth-watering healthy treat your dog flip for (or at least sit!).
- Keep Refrigerated use with 14 days of opening
- Convenient resealable bag
- Made with Farm Raised Turkey
- No By-Products or Artificial Flavors
- Real Meat is the #1 Ingredient
- Fully Cooked and Ready to Treat
- Mint and Parsley to support fresh breath