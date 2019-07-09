Freshpet® Dog Joy® Turkey and Apple Bite Dog Treats Perspective: front
Freshpet® Dog Joy® Turkey and Apple Bite Dog Treats Perspective: back
Freshpet® Dog Joy® Turkey and Apple Bite Dog Treats Perspective: left
Freshpet® Dog Joy® Turkey and Apple Bite Dog Treats

4 ozUPC: 0062797501260
Delicious strips of farm-fresh turkey and apples, with mint and parsely added to promote fresh breath. A mouth-watering healthy treat your dog flip for (or at least sit!).

  • Keep Refrigerated use with 14 days of opening
  • Convenient resealable bag
  • Made with Farm Raised Turkey
  • No By-Products or Artificial Flavors
  • Real Meat is the #1 Ingredient
  • Fully Cooked and Ready to Treat
  • Mint and Parsley to support fresh breath