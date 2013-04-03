Hover to Zoom
Freshpet Dog Joy Turkey Bacon Dog Treats
3 ozUPC: 0062797501027
Located in AISLE 16
At Freshpet, we believe our dogs and cats deserve real, fresh food that makes a difference in their happy, tail-wagging lives. The magic starts with the fresh ingredients we use in our Kitchens, where every meal is made from scratch. We gently steam our foods so our ingredients retain their natural goodness and provide the essential nutrients dogs and cats need for boundless energy and healthy lives. Smoked to perfection, these all natural turkey bacon treats are an absolute favorite of pups everywhere. Made in the USA.
- Fully Cooked and Ready to Treat
- Made with Human-Grade Turkey
- Grain Free
- No By-Products or Artificial Flavors
- Convenient resealable bag
- Keep Refrigerated use within 14 days of opening
- 100% Natural