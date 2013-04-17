Hover to Zoom
Freshpet DogJoy Slow-Grilled Chicken Recipe Treats
8 ozUPC: 0085189300144
At Freshpet, we believe our dogs and cats deserve real, fresh food that makes a difference in their happy, tail-wagging lives. The magic starts with the fresh ingredients we use in our Kitchens, where every meal is made from scratch. We gently steam our foods so our ingredients retain their natural goodness and provide the essential nutrients dogs and cats need for boundless energy and healthy lives. These bite-size treats made of real chicken have that authentic barbecue smell and taste - making this a great, yummy way to reward your pup. Made in the USA.
- Keep Refrigerated use within 14 days
- No By-Products or Artificial Flavors
- 100% All Natural Chicken #1 ingredient
- No Corn, Wheat or Soy
- Fully Cooked and Ready to Treat
- Convenient resealable bag