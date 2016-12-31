At Freshpet, we believe our dogs and cats deserve real, fresh food that makes a difference in their happy, tail-wagging lives. The magic starts with the fresh ingredients we use in our Kitchens, where every meal is made from scratch. We gently steam our foods so our ingredients retain their natural goodness and provide the essential nutrients dogs and cats need for boundless energy and healthy lives. Gently steamed with all natural chicken and beef, this grain free gourmet pate-style recipe will have you cat purring. This delicious meal comes in a slice and serve roll.