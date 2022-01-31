At Freshpet, we believe our dogs and cats deserve real, fresh food that makes a difference in their happy, tail-wagging lives. The magic starts with the fresh ingredients we use in our Kitchens, where every meal is made from scratch. We gently steam our foods so our ingredients retain their natural goodness and provide the essential nutrients dogs and cats need for boundless energy and healthy lives. Fresh from our Kitchens with locally sourced shredded chicken and essential vitamins from carrots, spinach, and antioxidant rich cranberries. Now you can easily provide the love of a homemade, high protein, fresh meal to your dog in a convenient resealable bag.

Fresh from our Kitchens with locally sourced shredded chicken and essential vitamins from carrots, spinach, and antioxidant rich cranberries.

Now you can easily provide the love of a homemade, high protein, fresh meal to your dog in a convenient resealable bag.