Freshpet® Select Grain Free Chicken Recipe Wet Dog Food
5 lbUPC: 0062797501191
Made with fresh, all natural chicken, wholesome potatoes, and high fiber spinach to give your dog a well-balanced grain free meal they’ll love.
- Keep refrigerated, use within 7 days of opening
- Complete and balanced for small, medium and large adult dogs
- No preservatives or fillers
- Vitamin and antioxidant rich vegetables
- No meat meals or by-product meals
- No grains, gluten, soy or fillers
- 100% natural us farm raised chicken #1 ingredient
- Made in USA