Made with fresh, all natural chicken, wholesome potatoes, and high fiber spinach to give your dog a well-balanced grain free meal they’ll love.

Keep refrigerated, use within 7 days of opening

Complete and balanced for small, medium and large adult dogs

No preservatives or fillers

Vitamin and antioxidant rich vegetables

No meat meals or by-product meals

No grains, gluten, soy or fillers

100% natural us farm raised chicken #1 ingredient

Made in USA