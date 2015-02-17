Freshpet® Select Grain Free Chicken Recipe Wet Dog Food Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Freshpet® Select Grain Free Chicken Recipe Wet Dog Food Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Freshpet® Select Grain Free Chicken Recipe Wet Dog Food Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Freshpet® Select Grain Free Chicken Recipe Wet Dog Food Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Freshpet® Select Grain Free Chicken Recipe Wet Dog Food

5 lbUPC: 0062797501191
Purchase Options

Product Details

Made with fresh, all natural chicken, wholesome potatoes, and high fiber spinach to give your dog a well-balanced grain free meal they’ll love.

  • Keep refrigerated, use within 7 days of opening
  • Complete and balanced for small, medium and large adult dogs
  • No preservatives or fillers
  • Vitamin and antioxidant rich vegetables
  • No meat meals or by-product meals
  • No grains, gluten, soy or fillers
  • 100% natural us farm raised chicken #1 ingredient
  • Made in USA