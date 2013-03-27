At Freshpet, we believe our dogs and cats deserve real, fresh food that makes a difference in their happy, tail-wagging lives. The magic starts with the fresh ingredients we use in our Kitchens, where every meal is made from scratch. We gently steam our foods so our ingredients retain their natural goodness and provide the essential nutrients dogs and cats need for boundless energy and healthy lives. Moisture-rich tender bites of all natural chicken, accented with carrots and spinach, this grain free recipe will have your cat purring. This delicious meal comes in a convenient resealable bag to make serving quick and easy.