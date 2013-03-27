Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Freshpet® Select Moisture Rich Tender Chicken Recipe Bites with Garden Vegetables Cat Food
1 lbUPC: 0062797501005
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 16
Product Details
At Freshpet, we believe our dogs and cats deserve real, fresh food that makes a difference in their happy, tail-wagging lives. The magic starts with the fresh ingredients we use in our Kitchens, where every meal is made from scratch. We gently steam our foods so our ingredients retain their natural goodness and provide the essential nutrients dogs and cats need for boundless energy and healthy lives. Moisture-rich tender bites of all natural chicken, accented with carrots and spinach, this grain free recipe will have your cat purring. This delicious meal comes in a convenient resealable bag to make serving quick and easy.