Freshpet® Select Sensitive Stomach and Skin Steam Cooked Chicken Recipe Wet Dog Food Roll
1.5 lbUPC: 0062797501277
- Thoughtfully selected ingredients for wellness
- Highly Digestible Protein: 100% natural us farm raised chicken
- Natural Prebiotics: Pumpkin, brown rice, sweet potatoes, carrots & chicory root extract
- Omega 3 & 6 Support: Fish oil
- Rich in Vitamin A: Pumpkin & sweet potatoes