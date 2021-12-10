Friendly's Chocolate Krunch Ice Cream Cake Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Friendly's Chocolate Krunch Ice Cream Cake Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Friendly's Chocolate Krunch Ice Cream Cake Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Friendly's Chocolate Krunch Ice Cream Cake Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Friendly's Chocolate Krunch Ice Cream Cake Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Friendly's Chocolate Krunch Ice Cream Cake Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Friendly's Chocolate Krunch Ice Cream Cake

40 fl ozUPC: 0002983970001
Purchase Options
Located in DELI/BAKE

Product Details

Friendly's great tasting Ice Cream made with pure fresh cream from our own dairies. We are known for our unique signature flavors, and classic favorites the whole family enjoys.

  • Deliciously rich and creamy ice cream made with fresh cream.
  • Made with high quality ingredients from only people we trust.
  • From traditional and indulgent favorites to seasonal and regionally inspired flavors, there’s something for everyone.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
8.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size1/8 cake (104g)
Amount per serving
Calories260
% Daily value*
Total Fat14gr18%
Saturated Fat10g50%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol35mg12%
Sodium95mg4%
Total Carbohydrate32g12%
Dietary Fiber1g3%
Sugar24g
Protein4g
Calcium80mg6%
Iron0.9mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
milk, cream, vanilla flavored icing (water, hydrogenated palm kernel oil, dextrose, corn syrup, sugar, sodium caseinate, polysorbate 60, modified cellulose gum, salt, natural and artificial flavors, soy lecithin, polyglycerol esters of fatty acids, xanthan gum), chocolate flavored and vanilla flavored crunch (bleached wheat flour, sugar, palm oil, caramel color, cocoa [processed with alkali], corn syrup, salt, soy lecithin, natural and artificial flavor, baking soda), skim milk, sugar, corn syrup, fudge (corn syrup, skim milk, high fructose corn syrup, hydrogenated vegetable oil [palm kernel, soybean] with soya lecithin, sugar, cocoa [processed with alkali], phosphoric acid, guar gum, salt, vanilla extract, xanthan gum), whey protein concentrate, whey, cocoa (processed with alkali), vanilla extract, guar gum, mono and diglycerides, xanthan gum, carrageenan, annatto and turmeric extract (color).

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More