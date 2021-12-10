Ingredients

milk, cream, vanilla flavored icing (water, hydrogenated palm kernel oil, dextrose, corn syrup, sugar, sodium caseinate, polysorbate 60, modified cellulose gum, salt, natural and artificial flavors, soy lecithin, polyglycerol esters of fatty acids, xanthan gum), chocolate flavored and vanilla flavored crunch (bleached wheat flour, sugar, palm oil, caramel color, cocoa [processed with alkali], corn syrup, salt, soy lecithin, natural and artificial flavor, baking soda), skim milk, sugar, corn syrup, fudge (corn syrup, skim milk, high fructose corn syrup, hydrogenated vegetable oil [palm kernel, soybean] with soya lecithin, sugar, cocoa [processed with alkali], phosphoric acid, guar gum, salt, vanilla extract, xanthan gum), whey protein concentrate, whey, cocoa (processed with alkali), vanilla extract, guar gum, mono and diglycerides, xanthan gum, carrageenan, annatto and turmeric extract (color).

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More