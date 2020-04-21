Quick and reliable in any damp space, the Frigidaire Energy Star 22-pint dehumidifier is effective in keeping attics, basements, bathrooms, and garages dry. Frigidaire’s 22 pints-per-day dehumidifier is capable of continuous operation when the unit is located near a suitable low-level drain. It features full-function electronic controls, an easily accessible collection container with level indicator, and a washable filter. Its Effortless Humidity Control allows you to control the exact percentage of humidity in your room. The SpaceWise portable design includes a top handle, integrated side handles, and caster wheels making it convenient to move your unit from room to room.

Extra long 6.5 ft. three-prong power cord with cord wrap makes extension cords unnecessary

Energy Star efficiency saves you money on your electric bill

22 pints-per-day portable dehumidifier uses standard 115V electrical outlet

Use to dehumidify any damp spaces inside your home including attics, basements, and garages

Designed to operate at low temperatures down to 41 degrees Fahrenheit

Ready-Select electronic controls with digital humidity readout, 24-hour on/off timer, and control lock

Continuous operation is possible when unit is located near a suitable low-level drain

Effortless full tank alert system with auto shut-off

Front, pull-out 9.1-pint tank with handle and splash guard

Rear-access washable mesh filter is easy to clean