Frigidaire Energy Star 22-Pint Dehumidifier - White
1 ctUPC: 0001250528387
Quick and reliable in any damp space, the Frigidaire Energy Star 22-pint dehumidifier is effective in keeping attics, basements, bathrooms, and garages dry. Frigidaire’s 22 pints-per-day dehumidifier is capable of continuous operation when the unit is located near a suitable low-level drain. It features full-function electronic controls, an easily accessible collection container with level indicator, and a washable filter. Its Effortless Humidity Control allows you to control the exact percentage of humidity in your room. The SpaceWise portable design includes a top handle, integrated side handles, and caster wheels making it convenient to move your unit from room to room.
- Extra long 6.5 ft. three-prong power cord with cord wrap makes extension cords unnecessary
- Energy Star efficiency saves you money on your electric bill
- 22 pints-per-day portable dehumidifier uses standard 115V electrical outlet
- Use to dehumidify any damp spaces inside your home including attics, basements, and garages
- Designed to operate at low temperatures down to 41 degrees Fahrenheit
- Ready-Select electronic controls with digital humidity readout, 24-hour on/off timer, and control lock
- Continuous operation is possible when unit is located near a suitable low-level drain
- Effortless full tank alert system with auto shut-off
- Front, pull-out 9.1-pint tank with handle and splash guard
- Rear-access washable mesh filter is easy to clean