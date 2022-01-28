Friskies® Gravy Swirlers with Chicken & Salmon Flavors Dry Cat Food Perspective: front
Friskies® Gravy Swirlers with Chicken & Salmon Flavors Dry Cat Food Perspective: back
Friskies® Gravy Swirlers with Chicken & Salmon Flavors Dry Cat Food Perspective: left
Friskies® Gravy Swirlers with Chicken & Salmon Flavors Dry Cat Food Perspective: right
Friskies® Gravy Swirlers with Chicken & Salmon Flavors Dry Cat Food Perspective: top
Friskies® Gravy Swirlers with Chicken & Salmon Flavors Dry Cat Food Perspective: bottom
Friskies® Gravy Swirlers with Chicken & Salmon Flavors Dry Cat Food

3.15 lbUPC: 0005000016858
Located in AISLE 16

Product Details

Bring the deliciousness of gravy mixed with two cat-favorite flavors to your cat's dish with Purina Friskies Gravy Swirlers dry cat food. Savory chicken and salmon flavors combine to create the taste cats crave, and there's gravy baked into each bite for added yum.

  • 100% Complete & Balanced Nutrition
  • Essential Vitamins & Minerals
  • Formulated for All Life Stage