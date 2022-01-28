Hover to Zoom
Friskies® Gravy Swirlers with Chicken & Salmon Flavors Dry Cat Food
3.15 lbUPC: 0005000016858
Located in AISLE 16
Bring the deliciousness of gravy mixed with two cat-favorite flavors to your cat's dish with Purina Friskies Gravy Swirlers dry cat food. Savory chicken and salmon flavors combine to create the taste cats crave, and there's gravy baked into each bite for added yum.
- 100% Complete & Balanced Nutrition
- Essential Vitamins & Minerals
- Formulated for All Life Stage