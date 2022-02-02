Friskies® Pate Adult Wet Cat Food Variety Pack Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Friskies® Pate Adult Wet Cat Food Variety Pack Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Friskies® Pate Adult Wet Cat Food Variety Pack Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Friskies® Pate Adult Wet Cat Food Variety Pack Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Friskies® Pate Adult Wet Cat Food Variety Pack

24 ct / 5.5 ozUPC: 0005000042034
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 16

Product Details

Includes all essential nutrients that support the maintenance of adult cats.

  • Protein: Strong, lean muscles supported by high-quality protein.
  • Taurine: Helps support clear, healthy vision.

Friskies Paté Ocean Whitefish & Tuna Dinner, Paté Mixed Grill, and Paté Turkey & Giblets Dinner are formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles for growth of kittens and maintenance of adult cats.

  • 8 Ocean Whitefish & Tuna Dinner
  • 8 Mixed Grill
  • 8 Turkey & Giblets Dinner