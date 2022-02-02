Includes all essential nutrients that support the maintenance of adult cats.

Protein: Strong, lean muscles supported by high-quality protein.

Taurine: Helps support clear, healthy vision.

Friskies Paté Ocean Whitefish & Tuna Dinner, Paté Mixed Grill, and Paté Turkey & Giblets Dinner are formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles for growth of kittens and maintenance of adult cats.