Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Friskies® Pate Adult Wet Cat Food Variety Pack
24 ct / 5.5 ozUPC: 0005000042034
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 16
Product Details
Includes all essential nutrients that support the maintenance of adult cats.
- Protein: Strong, lean muscles supported by high-quality protein.
- Taurine: Helps support clear, healthy vision.
Friskies Paté Ocean Whitefish & Tuna Dinner, Paté Mixed Grill, and Paté Turkey & Giblets Dinner are formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles for growth of kittens and maintenance of adult cats.
- 8 Ocean Whitefish & Tuna Dinner
- 8 Mixed Grill
- 8 Turkey & Giblets Dinner